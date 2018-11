A Swiss guard during a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis for the World Day of the Poor in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Nov. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis on Sunday said the plight of people living in poverty was being suffocated by the rich during a mass at St Peters Basilica in the Vatican to mark the World Day of the Poor.

Around 6,000 people from disadvantaged backgrounds attended the service.