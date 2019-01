A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C) celebrating a Mass at Santa Marta House, Vatican City, Jan 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Human migrations have enriched societies across the world even though they are often associated with challenges and suffering, as well as exodus and exile, the pope said in a publication Thursday.

A Vatican document entitled “Pastoral Orientations on Human Trafficking,” authored by Pope Francis, has compiled the Pontiff's various speeches on migration and people smuggling.