Photo made available by the Peruvian News Agency (Andina) shows members of native communities as they prepare for the arrival of Pope Francis, at the Coliseo in Puerto Maldonado, Peru, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDINA/JUAN CARLOS GUZMAN

Photo made available by the Peruvian News Agency (Andina) shows a group of young people while performing a musical show, in front of the Apostolic Nunciature, in Lima, Peru, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDINA/EDDY RAMOS

Photo made available by the Peruvian News Agency (Andina) shows Pope Francis greeting parishioners from the balcony of the Apostolic Nunciature of Lima, Peru, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDINA/EDDY RAMOS

Pope Francis greeted the faithful who were waiting for him in front of the Papal Nuncio's Office in Lima and prayed with them before traveling to the jungle city of Puerto Maldonado, where he was to meet with members of Peru's indigenous communities.

From a balcony on the façade of the Nunciature, Francis asked the hundreds of people gathered there to pray with him, since he was off to the capital of the Madre de Dios region in Peru's Amazon Basin.