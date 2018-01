Pope Francis is welcomed by the crowd as he arrives for Wednesday's general audience in St Peter Square, Vatican City, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis looks at his wrist watch during Wednesday's general audience in St Peter Square, Vatican City, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis on Wednesday linked fake news to the human desires of greed and thirst for power, and called on journalists to counter the phenomenon.

The pontiff made his comments in an annual statement that was released by the Holy See ahead of World Communications Day.