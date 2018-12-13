Pope Francis has accepted an invitation from authorities in Bulgaria and Macedonia to visit their countries in May next year, the Vatican announced Thursday.
The pontiff would visit the Eastern European countries between May 5-7, 2019.
Pope Francis leads his Wednesday General Audience in Nervi Hall, Vatican, 12 December 2018. EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI
