Pope Francis plays with a soccer ball during the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, 29 May 2019. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis signs the fuel tank of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, displaying the words 'Harley-Davidson Wuerzburg Village', as he meets with motorcycle association 'Jesus bikers' members during the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, 29 May 2019. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis looks at a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, displaying the words 'Harley-Davidson Wuerzburg Village', as he meets with motorcycle association 'Jesus bikers' members during the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, 29 May 2019. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

Pope Francis showed his proximity to the people on Wednesday during his usual audience in St. Peter’s Square by meeting and greeting members of a seminarian soccer team and a motorcycling club.

Amid a crowd of 17,000 faithful and visitors, the pope climbed up into his pope-mobil to find five boys and two girls, who accompanied him on his route through the square.