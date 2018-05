A handout photo made available by the Vatican Press Office shows Pope Francis presiding over an Ordinary Public Consistory for a vote on several causes of canonizations, Vatican City, May 19, 2018. EPA/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

Pope Francis took a step toward turning one of his predecessors in the post and also an archbishop from El Salvador who was murdered while saying mass into saints when he held a formal meeting in the Vatican on Saturday.

The pope called a Consistory for the Canonization of six people, including former pope Paul VI and the former archbishop of San Salvador, Oscar Arnulfo Romero, who was assassinated in 1980 while celebrating a mass.