Pope Francis with the artists of the Circo of Cuba, during his weekly general audience in the Paolo VI hall, at the Vatican, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis on Wednesday thanked members of Cuba's national circus for their acrobatic display at the General Audience at the Vatican and told the troupe to keep up their work bringing beauty to the world.

Around 20 athletes from Circo Cuba put on a spectacle in front of the thousands of faithful gathered for the weekly audience with the head of the Catholic Church, who himself participated by spinning a soccer ball on his finger.