Pope Francis greets the faithful in Lima on his return from Peru's jungle city of Puerto Maldonado on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, where he again made it clear that one priority of his pontificate is the defense of native communities. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Pope Francis in Latin America is not only a pontiff but also a Jesuit of the kind that committed themselves to defending the native peoples when colonization was fully underway.

Other pontiffs had already begged pardon for the "sins" of the church during the conquest and colonization of Latin America, but Francis, the first Latin American pope, has become the Vatican's spokesman, above all on his trips to Latin America, in defense of indigenous peoples and of righting the wrongs done to them.