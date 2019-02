UAE's Al Fursan aircrafts perform over the presidential palace with yellow and white smoke, the Vatican flag's colors, during the official welcome ceremony of Pope Francis, at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

A military band plays during the official welcome ceremony of Pope Francis at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis (R), Head of the Catholic Church shaking hands with Grand Sheik Ahmed al-Tayeb, the head of Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world's premier Islamic institution, at the Presidential Airport, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/RYAN CARTER

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (R), the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, along with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (L), Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE welcome Pope Francis (C), during the official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (C, right), the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (C, left), Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai welcome Pope Francis (C) during the official welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Pope Francis to attend inter-religious meeting in his 1st ever visit to UAE

Pope Francis on Monday began his historic visit to the United Arab Emirates at the presidential palace in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in what was the first-ever trip to the Arabian Peninsula undertaken by a pontiff.

The head of the Catholic Church met with UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he got the official visit underway.