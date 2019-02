His Holiness Pope Francis (C), head of Catholic Church, leads a papal mass at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

His Holiness Pope Francis (C), head of Catholic Church, arrives to lead a papal mass at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Pope Francis on Tuesday called on Christians to promote peace in a papal mass during his historic trip to the United Arab Emirates.

He arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday for a three-day trip as the first head of the Catholic Church to set foot on the Arabian Peninsula.