Pope Francis during his weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, Apr 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis greets faithfiul as he arrives for his weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, Apr 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis (C) arrives for his weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, Apr 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis urges World Bank to promote the lives of planet's poorest

Pope Francis on Wednesday urged global financial and economic leadership to focus on alleviating poverty.

After his weekly general audience, Francis reminded the congregation present at the Vatican's Saint Paul's square that the World Bank is to convene in Washington DC for its Spring Meeting.