Pope Francis prays a Hail Mary on the balcony of the Nunciature in Lima on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, before leaving for the city of Trujillo, Peru, one of the areas hit hardest by the floods and mudslides of 2017. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Arias

Pope Francis officiates a Mass before thousands of the faithful on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, on the beach at Huanchaco outside the city of Trujillo, Peru, one of the areas hit hardest by the floods and mudslides of 2017. EFE-EPA/ Hans Lazaro

On the second day of his visit to Peru, Pope Francis spent some 20 minutes traveling on the only paved highway in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of the northwest Peruvian town of Trujillo, a road that runs close to one of the areas hit hardest by the floods and mudslides of 2017.

Trujillo Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos said before the visit that the pope had picked Buenos Aires "as the center and symbol of this meeting with those affected."