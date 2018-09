A faithful holds a small Finnish flag during Pope Francis' (R, back, out of focus) Ecumenical meeting with the youth in Charles Church (Kaarli kirik), Lutheran church in Tallinn, Tallin, Estonia, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis (2-R) and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid (R) during a meeting with members of civil authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps in the Rose Garden of the Presidential Palace, in Tallin, Estonia, Sept. 25, 201. EPA/EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis (R) and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid during a welcome ceremony upon his arrival at Tallin Airport, in Tallin, Estonia,Sept. 25, 2018. EPA/EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pope Francis was on Tuesday given an "E-residency key," an Estonian national identity card, by the president of Estonia as a symbol of the drive to boost the startup sector and innovation in the country.

On his last leg of his Baltic tour, the pope visited Estonia, which is considered one of the most secular societies and digitalized countries in the world, with a range of policies that intend to prop up tech startups and boost innovation by attracting international human capital.