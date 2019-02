Pope Francis attends the Eucharistic celebration on the sidelines of the meeting 'The Protection of Minors in the Church' at the Regia Hall of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican City, 24 February 2019. EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis attends the Eucharistic celebration on the sidelines of the meeting 'The Protection of Minors in the Church' at the Regia Hall of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican City, 24 February 2019. EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis vowed on Sunday the Catholic Church would work to rid the world of sexual abuse and seek justice for victims.

The pontiff gave a speech at the end of a historic summit in the Vatican to address sexual abuse of children at the hands of clergy during which he said the institution would never try to cover up or underestimate cases.