The athletes of the Korean team of Taekwondo perform during Pope Francis' weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, Vatican, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, Vatican, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis waves as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City, Vatican, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis welcomed a historic taekwondo performance from both North and South Korean athletes on Wednesday, who performed a joint martial arts demonstration during the pope's weekly public audience held in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City.

After the demonstration, the inter-Korean athletes held a sign in Italian reading "Peace is more precious than victory."