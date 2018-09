Sisters distribute crucifixes to the faithful donated by Pope Francis at the end of the Angelus prayer in Saint Peters square at the Vatican, 16 September 2018. EPA/FABIO FRUSATCI

Pope Francis gestures during his Angelus prayer in Saint Peters square at the Vatican, 16 September 2018. EPA/FABIO FRUSATCI

Nuns prepare boxes containing a crucifix which will be distributed to the faithful at the end of the Angelus prayer in Saint Peters square at the Vatican, 16 September 2018. EPA/FABIO FRUSATCI

Pope Francis on Sunday gave out 40,000 crucifixes to those gathered for the Angelus prayers in the Vatican's Saint Peter's Square.

Speaking from a window of the Apostolic Palace, the pope said he was gifting the crosses two days after the Feast of Santa Cruz.