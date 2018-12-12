Pope Francis greeted the Latin American Catholic congregation at Wednesday's general audience and welcomed the Mexican faithful in particular on the occasion of the Festivity of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Holy Patron of the Americas.

The Mexican legend states that in 1531, Our Lady of Guadalupe presented herself as the Mother of God and of all humanity when she appeared on Tepeyac hill in Mexico. An indigenous peasant, Juan Diego, saw a glowing figure on the hill. After she spoke to him, Our Lady of Guadalupe asked Juan to build her a shrine in that same spot; the rest of the story, human toils and divine miracles included, is firmly rooted in Mexico's collective memory.