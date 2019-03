Pope Francis called on Christians to focus on what is essential by abandoning the transient distractions in life during his homily to mark the beginning of Lent on Ash Wednesday.

During his mass at the Basilica of Santa Sabina on the Aventine Hill, the pontiff told his followers that lent, the six week period of penitence prior to Easter, was an opportunity to take stock and question whether they were focused on the important matters of life's journey.