Crew members hostess Paula Podest 39 age (L) and steward Carlos Ciuffardi 41 (R) after being married by Pope Francis during the flight between Santiago and the northern city of Iquique, Chile, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Air crew members Paula Podest (2-R) and Carlos Ciufffardi (L) being married by Pope Francis during the flight between Santiago and the northern city of Iquique, Chile, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/L'OSSERVATORE ROMANO

Pope Francis married two Chilean flight attendants Thursday while traveling aboard the papal plane from Santiago to the northern city of Iquique.

The historic impromptu in-flight ceremony was the first ever conducted by a pope.