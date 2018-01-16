Pope Francis was told by some female inmates of the torment of either having to raise their children in prison or never being able to see them, during his visit Tuesday to a women's penitentiary in Santiago, Chile.

Francis has visited numerous prisons during his pontificate and has met with the inmates, but this is the first time Francis has visited a jail entirely for women, and the testimony of one of them, Janeth Zurita, revealed to him the drama of mothers deprived of freedom and what lies ahead for their children.