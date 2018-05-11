Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta participates in the inauguration of the new Scholas Occurrentes branch at the Villa 31 neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Pope Francis (on screen) participates in the inauguration of the new Scholas Occurrentes branch at the Villa 31 neighborhood through video-conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Pope Francis receives a soccer ball from a delegate of Miami's school during a meeting with the Scholas Occurrentes organization in Rome, Italy, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAX ROSSI / POOL

Pope Francis inaugurated Friday by videoconference branches of the pontifical foundation Scholas Occurrentes in Argentina, Colombia and Mozambique, and asked the youngsters about to find a new educational experience there not to sleep, not to lose the ability to dream, and above all to dream awake and dream big.

The Argentine pope went to Scholas Occurrentes headquarters in Rome's Trastevere district around 4:00 pm to take part in the event, which lasted around 1 1/2 hours, and during which he sent a message to youths around the world.