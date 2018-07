The cardinal and archbishop emeritus of Washington, Theodore McCarrick, has been stripped of his position by the Vatican and ordered him into a life of seclusion until he is judged in a canonical trial for the accusations of sexual abuse against him. EFE-EPA/File

Pope Francis has stripped the cardinal and archbishop emeritus of Washington, Theodore McCarrick, of his position and ordered him into a life of seclusion until he is judged in a canonical trial for the accusations of sexual abuse against him.

The Holy See announced Saturday in a statement that the pope received a letter Friday afternoon in which the US cardinal presented his resignation from the College of Cardinals.