Pope Francis prays during the opening of a global child protection summit for reflections on the sex abuse crisis within the Catholic Church, at the Vatican, 21 February 2019. EPA/VINCENZO PINTO

Bishops attend the opening of a global child protection summit for reflections on the sex abuse crisis within the Catholic Church, at the Vatican, 21 February 2019. EPA/VINCENZO PINTO

Pope Francis prays during the opening of a global child protection summit for reflections on the sex abuse crisis within the Catholic Church, at the Vatican, 21 February 2019. EPA/VINCENZO PINTO

Pope Francis said Thursday that the world was waiting not only for the Catholic Church to condemn child sexual abuse by members of its clergy but also for concrete measures in order to eradicate it.

The head of the Church made his comments during a speech at the start of a summit in the Vatican aimed at tackling the issue of child sexual abuse within the institution.