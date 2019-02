A handout photo released by Vatican Media shows Pope Francis boarding a plane for Rome after a farewell ceremony at the Abu Dhabi presidential airport at the end of his three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

Pope Francis kisses a child during his weekly general audience in the Paolo VI Hall, at the Vatican, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in the Paolo VI Hall at the Vatican, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI BT

Pope Francis made a call for dialogue between the religions of Islam and Christianity at his weekly general audience on Wednesday, saying it was key for the advancement of world peace.

Having just got back from a symbolically important trip to the United Arab Emirates, the first by a Roman Catholic Pope to the Arabian Peninsula, the pontiff outlined that although the visit was brief it was an important step towards the promotion of global peace and tolerance.