Pope Francis poses with members of a French orchestra during the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, Oct 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Pope Francis lays his hand on a child as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, Oct 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

The pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square for the weekly General Audience on Wednesday the body was not a pleasure object.

Pope Francis made his comments while reflecting on the sixth commandment: "You shall not commit adultery," which he said applied to human relationships and vocations and not only fidelity in marriage.