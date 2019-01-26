Pope Francis pours holy oil to consecrate the altar during Mass at Santa Maria la Antigua Cathedral in Panama City on World Youth Day, Jan. 26, 2019, when he spoke about the weariness that currently exists in religious communities and that sometimes it makes the church seen at its worst. EFE-EPA/Ettore Ferrari

Pope Francis speaks Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, during a sermon at Santa Maria la Antigua Cathedral in Panama City on World Youth Day, about the weariness that currently exists in religious communities and that sometimes it makes the church seen at its worst. EFE-EPA/Ettore Ferrari

Pope Francis spoke Saturday about the weariness that currently exists in religious communities and that sometimes it makes the church seen at its worst, during a sermon at Santa Maria la Antigua Cathedral in Panama City where he was taking part in World Youth Day (WYD).

Francis cited in his homily the exhaustion of some religious "from long hours of work, which leave little time to eat, rest and be with family," and even from "toxic working conditions and relationships that lead to exhaustion and disappointment."