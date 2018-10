Pope Francis during his Wednesday General Audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

The pope's weekly audience on Wednesday focused on the Roman Catholic faith's commandment which exhorts believers not to commit adultery.

Pope Francis addressed an audience of several hundred at the Vatican Square to say the Church's teaching goes beyond fidelity between married couples and said that fidelity is a quality one must apply to every relationship and aspect of our emotional lives.