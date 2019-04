Pope Francis blows inside an amphora containing holy oil, during the Chrism Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EF/CLAUDIO PERI

Pope Francis (L) during the Chrism Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

A general interior view as Pope Francis leads the Chrism Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

The Pope called on bishops to identify with those of faith within their communities as well as to show compassion with their own hands when smearing with chrism the foreheads of those they anointed, the pontiff said during his homily at the Holy Thursday Chrism Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.

The chrism mass on Maundy Thursday marks the beginning of Holy Week.