Pope Francis greets faithful during his Wednesday General Audience in Nervi Hall at the Vatican, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis as he leads his Wednesday General Audience in Nervi Hall at the Vatican, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope urges prayers for Christians, minorities to be free to practice in Asia

Pope Francis urged his followers in a video released on Friday to pray that Christians and other religious minorities in Asian countries, be able to practice their faith freely.

Pope Francis made the comments in the latest edition of the monthly "The Pope Video" - developed to allow believers to accompany the Pope in his prayer requests - which comes only a month after his visit to Myanmar and Bangladesh.