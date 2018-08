Pope Francis is buffeted by wind as he disembarks from a plane upon his arrival at Dublin airport in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

A handout photo released by the Vatican Press Office shows Pope Francis (2-L) meeting the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins (L), and his wife, Sabina Coyne (3-R), at the presidential residence, in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/VATICAN PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT

A handout photo released by the Vatican Press Office shows Pope Francis disembarking from a plane during his arrival at Dublin airport, in Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 25, 2018. EFE/EPA/VATICAN PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT

Pope Francis began a two-day trip to Ireland on Saturday to participate in the IX World Meeting of Families in Dublin where he was set to meet with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to address the abuse committed by clergy in the country among other issues.

Francis had earlier in the week condemned what he described as the atrocities of child sex abuse and cover-ups by the church in a letter aimed at the 1.2 billion Roman Catholics across the world.