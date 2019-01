Pope Francis arrives at the Panama City suburb of Pacora on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, to bring the celebration of World Youth Day to the inmates of Las Garzas, a prison for young offenders. EFE-EPA/Cristina Cabrejas

Pope Francis hears the confession of an inmate at Las Garzas, a prison for young offenders in the Panama City suburb of Pacora, during the celebration of World Youth Day on Jan. 25, 2019. EFE-EPA/Ettore Ferrari

Pope Francis brings the celebration of World Youth Day on Jan. 25, 2019, to the inmates of Las Garzas, a prison for young offenders in the Panama City suburb of Pacora. EFE-EPA/Ettore Ferrari

Pope Francis came to this Panama City suburb on Friday to bring the celebration of World Youth Day (WYD) to the inmates of Las Garzas, a prison for young offenders.

If they hadn't been locked up under strict security measures, the young people the pope visited would be normal pilgrims like the ones who in these days have come to Panama City bringing their hymns, gifts and joy to every WYD event.