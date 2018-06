Swiss army musicians welcome the plane of Pope Francis upon his arrival at Geneva Airport for a one-day visit at the invitation of the World Council of Churches (WWC) in Geneva, Switzerland, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PIERRE ALBOUY/POOL

Pope Francis is welcomed by Swiss president Alain Berset, after his arrival in Geneva, Switzerland, 21 June 2018.

Pope Francis on Thursday arrived in Geneva for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of the World Council of Churches, a global inter-church organization that brings together various branches of Christianity.

Upon touching down at the airport, the pontiff was welcomed by the President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset, and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, as well as a boy and girl in traditional dress and the sounds of a military orchestra.