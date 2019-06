Pope Francis arrives for a beatification service of seven communist-era Greek-Catholic bishops, who were killed by the communist regime between 1950 and 1970, at 'Campia Libertatii' field in Blaj, Romania, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Greek-Catholic priests wait for Pope Francis' beatification service of seven communist-era Greek-Catholic bishops who were killed by the communist regime between 1950 and 1970, at 'Campia Libertatii' field in Blaj, Romania, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Pope Francis (R) arrives for a beatification service of seven communist-era Greek-Catholic bishops, who were killed by the communist regime between 1950 and 1970, at 'Campia Libertatii' field in Blaj, Romania, June 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

Pope Francis warned of the colonization of an ideology that aims to alienate people, as happened in the past, during the beatification of seven martyrs in Romania on Sunday.

On the last leg of his apostolic visit to Romania, the pontiff celebrated the Divine Liturgy and beatified seven Greek bishops who were tortured during the communist regime (1947-1989).