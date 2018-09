Pope Francis (C) speaks during a ceremony in the square in front of the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Meo

Pope Francis (R) and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite (L) are seen during a welcome ceremony upon his arrival in Vilnius airport, Lithuania, Sep. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Meo

A handout photo made available by Vatican Media shows Pope Francis at the meeting with youths in the square in front of the Cathedral of Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Vatican Media

A handout photo made available by Vatican Media shows Pope Francis pray in the Cathedral Basilica of St Stanislaus and St Ladislaus of Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Vatican Media

Pope Francis attends an event at Our Lady Gate of Dawn in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

Pope Francis arrived Saturday in Lithuania, a country that, as he recalled, "has suffered from totalitarian ideologies," warning that there are "growing voices in the world that are sowing insecurity or conflicts."

During the first event of his three-day trip through the Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, Francis met with the Lithuanian president and gave a speech to government officials.