Pope Francis greets English singer, songwriter Sting (Gordon Sumner) with his wife Trudie Styler, during his weekly general audience in Paolo VI Hall,Vatican City, Vatican, Aug 8, 2018. EFE- EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Frances on Wednesday continued his catechesis on the Ten Commandments during his General Audience at the Vatican.

The audience focused on the subject of idolatry and the criticized the temptations of wealth, success, power and money that can enslave the human being.