A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (R) as he blesses a potrait picture of slain Salvadoran Archbishop Oscar Romero, during a special audience for pilgrims from El Salvador at Paul VI Hall, Vatican City, Oct.15, 2018. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (R) wearing a hat given to him by a faithful at the end of a special audience for pilgrims from El Salvador at Paul VI Hall, Vatican City, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C-R) arriving for a special audience for pilgrims from El Salvador at Paul VI Hall, Vatican City, 15 October 2018. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pope Francis celebrated on Monday the canonization of a Salvadoran archbishop with thousands of pilgrims from his native land.

The pope held a special audience at the Vatican City with Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chávez and about 7,000 pilgrims from San Salvador to commemorate the late Archbishop Óscar Romero.