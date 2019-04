University of Guadalajara biologists on April 6, 2019, carry out a tour of a forest in the western state of Jalisco where a new species of poplar tree was discovered. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

A view on April 6, 2019, of one of around 100 examples of a new species of poplar tree that was discovered in a forest in the western Mexican state of Jalisco. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

A type of poplar tree that is found in a single forest in the western Mexican state of Jalisco and whose white trunk distinguishes it from the roughly 30 other poplar varieties in existence worldwide has been classified as a new species.

The tree grows as high as 30 meters (98 feet) and stands out amid the large numbers of pine and oak trees that abound in La Primavera Forest, a protected area adjacent to Guadalajara's metropolitan area,