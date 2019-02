A woman stands next to her home in the La Saline slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Feb. 21, 2019. That impoverished capital district epitomizes the poverty that afflicts more than half of Haiti's 10 million inhabitants and has led thousands of young protesters to demand President Jovenel Moise's resignation. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

A woman walks on Feb. 21, 2019, in a camp in Port-au-Prince that is home to hundreds of people who fled the capital slum of La Saline after a November 2018 massacre. EPA-EFE/Orlado Barria

People walk in the La Saline slum of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Around 30,000 people live in overcrowded and extremely insecure conditions in that district, where violence perpetrated by heavily armed gangs forced many families to flee last November.