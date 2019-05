A picture taken with a tilt-shift lens shows people standing in front of a vandalized portrait of Holocaust survivors on display along the Ringstrasse street in Vienna, Austria, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Portraits of Holocaust survivors that were on display as part of a public exhibition in Austria's capital have been vandalized and covered in swastikas, authorities said Monday.

Luigi Toscano's "Lest We Forget" project is the result of a year of interviews with Holocaust survivors in Germany, Israel, Russia, Ukraine and the United States, and is a collection of 200 portraits of the individuals who shared their stories with the German-Italian artist.