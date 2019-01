Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa joins the crew of a freight truck on Monday, Jan. 21, in response to an invitation from drivers to learn first-hand how tough their jobs are. EFE-EPA/Antonio Cotrim

The Portuguese president joined truck drivers Monday for a working trip from Lisbon to Porto in a bid to better understand working conditions, the head of state said.

After being invited by truck drivers around Portugal to join them on a working trip so he could see first-hand the tough physical conditions truckers have to withstand, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa joined two truckers on a 300-kilometer (186 miles) journey between the two main Portuguese cities.