Photo taken on Jan. 26, 2019, of the old parking lot in the Caracas neighborhood of Petare where many familes moved in recent years when they couldn't afford to pay rent, and since then have lived in structures put together out of plastics, wooden planks and cardboard. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Muñoz

The words most repeated these days in the poor neighborhoods of Caracas are neither "Maduro" nor "Guaido, but rather "hunger" and "poverty," two conditions that are increasingly a part of everyday life for thousands of Venezuelans who have no part in the political turmoil.

They are families like those living in a parking lot at the foot of the poor hillside neighborhood of Petare in Caracas. They moved there when they couldn't afford to pay rent, they say, and since then have lived in structures put together out of plastics, wooden planks and cardboard, "surviving" and a little more.