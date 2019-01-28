The words most repeated these days in the poor neighborhoods of Caracas are neither "Maduro" nor "Guaido, but rather "hunger" and "poverty," two conditions that are increasingly a part of everyday life for thousands of Venezuelans who have no part in the political turmoil.
They are families like those living in a parking lot at the foot of the poor hillside neighborhood of Petare in Caracas. They moved there when they couldn't afford to pay rent, they say, and since then have lived in structures put together out of plastics, wooden planks and cardboard, "surviving" and a little more.