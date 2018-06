Journalists attend the presentation of the new installation in the galleries for Flemish Art and the 'Treasury of Dauphin' after reordering the collection at Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, June 25, 2018. The changes were made as part of the all-round recovery of the galleries of Prado's Villanueva building for exhibition uses. EFE-EPA/Victor Lerena

A golden cup with turquoises and rubies from Otoman workshop of Mughal India is displayded during the presentation of the new installation in the galleries for Flemish Art and the 'Treasury of Dauphin' after reordering the collection at Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, June 25, 2018. The changes were made as part of the all-round recovery of the galleries of Prado's Villanueva building for exhibition uses. EFE-EPA/Victor Lerena

epa06838275 Prado Museum's Director Miguel Falomir delivers a speech during the presentation of the new installation in the galleries for Flemish Art and the 'Treasury of Dauphin' after reordering the collection at Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, June 25, 2018. The changes were made as part of the all-round recovery of the galleries of Prado's Villanueva building for exhibition uses. EFE-EPA/Victor Lerena

The Prado Museum on Monday announced the opening of eight new Flemish and Dutch Master's halls at its Villanueva building, therefore increasing its unique artistic offer by some 10 percent.

From now on Rubens, Jan Brueghel, Rembrandt or Metsuon masterworks can be appreciated in a more "coherent" manner; thanks to an ambitious expansion, in the making since Spain's 2009-2012 Prado Museum strategic plan.