A woman walks next to several paintings by Bartolomé Bermejo displayed at the Prado Museum, Madrid, Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/MARISCAL

A woman walks next to the painting "The Pietà of Canon Lluis Desplà," by Bartolomé Bermejo displayed at the Prado Museum, Madrid, Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/MARISCAL

The world-renowned Prado Museum in Madrid on Monday unveiled its new exhibit featuring the works of a little-known Spanish painter from the 15th century, Bartolomé Bermejo, one of the masters of late Medieval religious art in the Mediterranean country.

The display includes 48 artworks by the painter on loan from collections and museums in Spain, Europe and the United States.