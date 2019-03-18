Locals and tourists stand under the "okansakura", one of the varieties of cherry trees that bloom the earliest in Japan, in Ueno Park, Tokyo, Japan, Mar 15, 2019. EFE-EPA / Nora Olivé

Locals and tourists stand under the "okansakura", one of the varieties of cherry trees that bloom the earliest in Japan, in Ueno Park, Tokyo, Japan, Mar 15, 2019. EFE-EPA / Nora Olivé

The arrival of spring in Japan is accompanied by the flowering of cherry trees, one of the most important annual traditional events for the Japanese, who want meteorologists to accurately predict the appearance of these ephemeral blooms.

"The period of Sakura (the name of cherry blossoms in Japanese) will arrive soon, so lately we have been examining the buds of cherry blossoms every day," said Yukiko Tezuka, a member of a group of scientists from the Japan Weather Association who make these forecasts.