A view on the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital in London, Britain, Apr. 9,l 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A hospital employee walks out of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital in London, Britain, Apr. 9, 018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Media barriers set up outside the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's hospital in London, Britain, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Media barriers and parking restrictions have popped up outside the hospital wing where the Duchess of Cambridge plans to give birth to her third royal child, causing a stir in the British press, an epa correspondent reported Monday.

Catherine Middleton, 36, wife of Prince William, is expected to give birth at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's hospital in Paddington, central London, in late April.