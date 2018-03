Daniel Cuaxiloa and Rigoberto Dominguez, show a cellphone app called Tozcatl that helps users learn to speak and write Nahuatl, during an interview with EFE, in Puebla, Mexico, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

After asking Genaro Medina Ramos why it was important to preserve indigenous languages in Mexico, he responded instantly and slightly resented in his native Nahuatl: "tleka moneki timomakistisjke" ("we have to free ourselves").

Medina Ramos, who comes from a small town on the slopes of the Iztaccihuatl volcano, in central Mexico, has been a Nahuatl teacher for over 20 years, remaining attached to his culture that he passes on every day to his family and students.