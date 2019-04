An officer of Mexico's National Migration Instutute (Inami) detains a man this Monday, April 22, 2019, when the organization stopped some 300 migrants who were headed north on their way to the United States, a measure that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said was done for their own safety. EFE-EPA/Daniel Ricardez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador acknowledged Tuesday that the Mexican government is blocking Central American caravans from leaving the southern part of the country and said he is doing it for the travelers' own safety.

"We don't want them to have free passage, not just because of legal matters but also for matters of safety. Unfortunately, in the north we've had problems of migrants sometimes being slain," he said during his daily morning press conference at the National Palace.