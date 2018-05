Photograph provided May 10 showing a man walking around in the squatter-occupied Prestes Maia building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Photograph provided May 10 showing a man climbing the stairs of the squatter-occupied Prestes Maia building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Photograph provided May 10 showing a man walking inside the squatter-occupied Prestes Maia building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Photograph provided May 10 showing a woman cleaning the stairs of the squatter-occupied Prestes Maia building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Photo provided on May 10, 2018 showing a general view of the building Prestes Maia in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA

Photograph provided May 10 showing a ngwoman and her children playi inside the squatter-occupied Prestes Maia building in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A 22-story abandoned building in a formerly luxurious district of downtown Sao Paulo is the site of Latin America's largest squatter occupation.

Located close to Sao Paulo's emblematic Luz train station the Prestes Maia - as the building is known - has become the poster child for the urban housing crisis, as it is home to some 478 squatting families.