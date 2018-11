Britain's Prince Charles (R), the Prince of Wales greets local residents in Valea Crisului, Szeklerland, Transylvania, Romania, June 2, 2018. HRH Prince Charles, heir to the United Kingdom's throne, turned 70 on Nov 14, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /EDIT KATAI HUNGARY OUT

Britain's Prince Charles (L), Prince of Wales and Camilla (2-L), Duchess of Cornwall greet people as they arrive at the Guildhall in Salisbury, Wiltshire, Britain, Jun 22, 2018. HRH Prince Charles, heir to the United Kingdom's throne, turned 70 on Nov 14, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/WILL OLIVER

Britain's Prince Charles looks on during the Opening Ceremony of the XXI Commonwealth Games in Carrara Stadium, on the Gold Coast, Australia, Apr 4, 2018. HRH Prince Charles, heir to the United Kingdom's throne, turned 70 on Nov 14, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prince Charles, heir to the United Kingdom's throne, turned 70 on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales would be celebrating the special milestone with friends and other members of the royal family at a lavish private banquet hosted by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London.